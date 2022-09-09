From 2018 to 2022, Snowflake expanded headcount from 400 to 4,000 employees to support the company’s explosive growth and adoption. This hypergrowth, coupled with the scrutiny of becoming a public company, often meant dealing with manual processes that weren’t keeping up with the scale.

But one process came to a head when Falguni Sonawala, a Manager on the Security Governance Risk & Compliance team, and Cameron Tekiyeh, a Manager on the Security Analytics team, noticed that teams were burning 6-7 weeks every quarter manually reviewing user access rights for each employee. Preparation and remediation took place across dozens of fragmented tools.

Falguni explains, “We had a suite of 30 systems that were siloed and disintegrated. Each system came with its own process, resulting in a bad experience for end users. It was very manual, very time-consuming, and highly error-prone.”

Without data flowing between their static spreadsheets and apps, Falguni and the team would need to catch errors manually: “We’d review 100 users, then when the audit happened, we’d realize one user was missed or done late. It created a lot of frustration."

The absence of a robust audit trail led to auditor mistrust and created sales friction: "When you have these issues crop up on your audit reports, it suggests as a company that you're not being diligent enough.”

With managers manually sending screenshots, and IT in a constant state of provisioning and deprovisioning users, hundreds of hours were being wasted across the organization. And it was really starting to frustrate managers: “Towards the end of last year, we noticed pushback from managers doing reviews. They didn’t always have the right context, and thought the process was ineffective.” Falguni and Cameron knew they needed a better way to scale efficiently.