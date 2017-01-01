Connecting Retool to Postgres takes just a few minutes, and lets you quickly build internal tools like admin panels on top of your Postgres data.

Retool connects directly to your PostgreSQL database and lets you use SQL to manage the data in your PostgreSQL tables. For example, you can render users from Postgres into a Table and add a button that, when clicked, runs an SQL query and marks that user as approved.

Retool supports both reading to and writing from Postgres. When writing data, we give you a point and click interface that makes it easy to perform the actions you want and hard to unintentionally do anything destructive.