Cassandra is a scalable fault-tolerant database.

Connecting Retool to Cassandra takes just a few minutes, and lets you build user interfaces quickly on top of your Cassandra data. You can read data from Cassandra, and then write data back to it either directly, or via a separate API.

Retool supports both reading and writing from Cassandra.

Read the Retool + Cassandra integration docs for more information.