Build internal tools with Cassandra

Retool makes it easy to build admin panels, dashboards, and utilities on top of your Cassandra data.

Cassandra is a scalable fault-tolerant database.

Connecting Retool to Cassandra takes just a few minutes, and lets you build user interfaces quickly on top of your Cassandra data. You can read data from Cassandra, and then write data back to it either directly, or via a separate API.

Retool supports both reading and writing from Cassandra.

Read the Retool + Cassandra integration docs for more information.

In Retool, you can join Cassandra with anything

Retool connects to most databases and nearly anything with a REST or GraphQL API. Read in data from mongoDB, join it via SQL, record user approvals, and POST the result to Stripe to create invoices.

Retool empowers you to work with all of your data sources inside of a single app.