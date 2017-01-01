 Back to all integrations

Build internal tools with CouchDB

Retool makes it easy to build admin panels, dashboards, and utilities on top of your CouchDB data.

Connecting Retool to CouchDB takes just a few minutes, and lets you quickly build internal tools like admin panels on top of your CouchDB data. Paste in a connection string, whitelist the Retool IP, and you’re ready to start building.

Working with CouchDB is easy in Retool: you can pull in comments for moderation into a Table component, mark them as approved with a Button, and write the new data back to your DB with .update.

Retool gives you a simple GUI for .get , .insert, .delete, .update, .find, and .getView. We support reading from and writing to your CouchDB data: check out our CouchDB docs here.

From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software. Our customers

duncan-winter
LeadGenius Icon

Duncan Winter

Head of Product at LeadGenius

Engineers tell me it'll take a day, but it always takes a week. Retool gives me every tool I want, in just a few hours. It's changed the trajectory of our business.

Supported operations for CouchDB

Read a record
Use .get to get a document by ID

Find a record
Run a .find query to find a document

Insert a record
Add a new record with .insert

Update a record
Update an existing record with .update

Delete a record
Use .delete to delete a record

Get a view
Retrieve a stored view with .getView

What you can build with Retool

  • Dashboard
    See a live demo

    • In Retool, you can join CouchDB with anything

    Retool connects to most databases and nearly anything with a REST or GraphQL API. Read in data from mongoDB, join it via SQL, record user approvals, and POST the result to Stripe to create invoices.

    Retool empowers you to work with all of your data sources inside of a single app.