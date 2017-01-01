Retool makes it easy to build admin panels, dashboards, and utilities on top of your CouchDB data.
Connecting Retool to CouchDB takes just a few minutes, and lets you quickly build internal tools like admin panels on top of your CouchDB data. Paste in a connection string, whitelist the Retool IP, and you’re ready to start building.
Working with CouchDB is easy in Retool: you can pull in comments for moderation into a Table component, mark them as approved with a Button, and write the new data back to your DB with
.update.
Retool gives you a simple GUI for
.get ,
.insert,
.delete,
.update,
.find, and
.getView. We support reading from and writing to your CouchDB data: check out our CouchDB docs here.
Duncan Winter
Head of Product at LeadGenius
Engineers tell me it'll take a day, but it always takes a week. Retool gives me every tool I want, in just a few hours. It's changed the trajectory of our business.
Read a record
Use
.get to get a document by ID
Find a record
Run a
.find query to find a document
Insert a record
Add a new record with
.insert
Update a record
Update an existing record with
.update
Delete a record
Use
.delete to delete a record
Get a view
Retrieve a stored view with
.getView
