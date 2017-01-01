Connecting Retool to CouchDB takes just a few minutes, and lets you quickly build internal tools like admin panels on top of your CouchDB data. Paste in a connection string, whitelist the Retool IP, and you’re ready to start building.

Working with CouchDB is easy in Retool: you can pull in comments for moderation into a Table component, mark them as approved with a Button, and write the new data back to your DB with .update .

Retool gives you a simple GUI for .get , .insert , .delete , .update , .find , and .getView . We support reading from and writing to your CouchDB data: check out our CouchDB docs here.