Connecting Retool to Vertica takes just a few minutes, and lets you build user interfaces quickly on top of your Vertica data. For example, you could build a tool to modify metadata tables. You can read data from Vertica, and then write data back to it either directly, or via a separate API.

Retool supports both reading and writing from Vertica.

Read our Retool + Vertica integration docs for more information.