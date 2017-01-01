Retool makes it easy to build admin panels, dashboards, and utilities on top of your Vertica data.
Vertica provides a best-in-class, unified analytics platform that will forever be independent from underlying infrastructure.
Connecting Retool to Vertica takes just a few minutes, and lets you build user interfaces quickly on top of your Vertica data. For example, you could build a tool to modify metadata tables. You can read data from Vertica, and then write data back to it either directly, or via a separate API.
Retool supports both reading and writing from Vertica.
Read our Retool + Vertica integration docs for more information.
Duncan Winter
Head of Product at LeadGenius
Engineers tell me it'll take a day, but it always takes a week. Retool gives me every tool I want, in just a few hours. It's changed the trajectory of our business.
Retool connects to most databases and nearly anything with a REST or GraphQL API. Read in data from mongoDB, join it via SQL, record user approvals, and POST the result to Stripe to create invoices.
Retool empowers you to work with all of your data sources inside of a single app.