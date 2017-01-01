Connecting Retool to your Redis instance takes just a few minutes, and lets you build admin tools quickly on top of your Redis data.

CRUD: pull data from your Redis DB into a Table component, filter and search using a TextInput or Dropdown component, and display record details in a Container with Text components.

Queue management: if you’re using Redis as a broker or message queue, pull your data into a Table component to inspect and manage your queue. You can also add a Button to run a query that approves a key after inspection.

Caching: if you’re keeping data persisted in Redis as a cache, like IP addresses that you’re rate limiting, you can visualize your data in a few Text components and see which addresses are getting blocked.

Connecting Redis to Retool lets you read and write to your DB, and use most popular Redis commands like GET , SET , and DEL .