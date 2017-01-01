Retool makes it easy to build admin panels, dashboards, and utilities on top of your Redis data.
Connecting Retool to your Redis instance takes just a few minutes, and lets you build admin tools quickly on top of your Redis data.
CRUD: pull data from your Redis DB into a
Table component, filter and search using a
TextInput or
Dropdown component, and display record details in a
Container with
Text components.
Queue management: if you’re using Redis as a broker or message queue, pull your data into a
Table component to inspect and manage your queue. You can also add a
Button to run a query that approves a key after inspection.
Caching: if you’re keeping data persisted in Redis as a cache, like IP addresses that you’re rate limiting, you can visualize your data in a few
Text components and see which addresses are getting blocked.
Connecting Redis to Retool lets you read and write to your DB, and use most popular Redis commands like
GET,
SET, and
DEL.
Duncan Winter
Head of Product at LeadGenius
Engineers tell me it'll take a day, but it always takes a week. Retool gives me every tool I want, in just a few hours. It's changed the trajectory of our business.
View your data
Visualize and search all of your database hashes without writing code every time.
Insert a record
Insert a record in an existing set or hash.
Update an existing record
Update an existing record in an existing set or hash.
Update or create a new record
Update a record in an existing set, or optionally create a new record if none is found.
Delete a record
Delete an existing record from an existing set or hash.
Retool connects to most databases and nearly anything with a REST or GraphQL API. Read in data from mongoDB, join it via SQL, record user approvals, and POST the result to Stripe to create invoices.
Retool empowers you to work with all of your data sources inside of a single app.