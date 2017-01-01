Retool makes it easy to build internal tools like a CRM on top of your SQL Server data.

Connecting Retool to Microsoft SQL Server takes just a few minutes, and lets you build UIs quickly on top of your SQL Server database. If you need to build an admin tool to issue refunds, you can read your MSSQL orders data into a Table and add a button that runs a SQL query and writes to your database to mark an order as refunded.

For database writes, Retool gives you a point and click interface that makes it easy to perform the actions you want and hard to unintentionally do anything destructive. No need to worry about errant DROP DATABASE commands getting you paged late at night. Check out the Retool + Microsoft SQL Server integration docs for more information.