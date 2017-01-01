 Back to all integrations

Build internal tools with MongoDB

Retool makes it easy to build admin panels, dashboards, and utilities on top of your MongoDB data.

Retool makes it easy to build back office UIs like a listing approval system on top of your MongoDB data.

Connecting Retool to MongoDB takes just a few minutes, and lets you build internal tools quickly on top of your MongoDB data. For example, you could build a CMS tool to pull and push content to a MongoDB store that powers an e-commerce site. You can read content data from MongoDB to populate your product pages, and then write data back to it to insert and update orders.

Retool gives you a simple and flexible GUI for Mongo find() operations where you can specify your query, projection, sort by, and limit, as well as fields for other MongoDB operations like count() and insertOne().

Check out the Retool + Mongo integration docs for more information.

Book a Demo 
Screen shot of an app using the MongoDB integration.
DoorDash logoBrex logoCommonBond logoNBC logoPinterest logoAmazon logoMercedes logoAB InBev logo

From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software. Our customers

duncan-winter
LeadGenius Icon

Duncan Winter

Head of Product at LeadGenius

Engineers tell me it'll take a day, but it always takes a week. Retool gives me every tool I want, in just a few hours. It's changed the trajectory of our business.

Supported operations for MongoDB

Read documentation

View your data
Visualize and search all of your collections and documents.

Query your data
Use find() and findOne() plus aggregations like count() and distinct().

Join with other datasources
Easily join with other Retool connected datasources like PostgreSQL or the Stripe API.

Insert a record
Insert a record in an existing table via insertOne().

Update an existing record. Update an existing record in an existing table using updateOne() or updateMany().

Delete a record
Delete an existing record from an existing table through deleteOne().

What you can build with Retool

View all templates
  • See a live demo
  • See a live demo
  • See a live demo

    • In Retool, you can join MongoDB with anything

    Schedule a demo

    Retool connects to most databases and nearly anything with a REST or GraphQL API. Read in data from mongoDB, join it via SQL, record user approvals, and POST the result to Stripe to create invoices.

    Retool empowers you to work with all of your data sources inside of a single app.