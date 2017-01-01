Retool makes it easy to build admin panels, dashboards, and utilities on top of your MongoDB data.
Retool makes it easy to build back office UIs like a listing approval system on top of your MongoDB data.
Connecting Retool to MongoDB takes just a few minutes, and lets you build internal tools quickly on top of your MongoDB data. For example, you could build a CMS tool to pull and push content to a MongoDB store that powers an e-commerce site. You can read content data from MongoDB to populate your product pages, and then write data back to it to insert and update orders.
Retool gives you a simple and flexible GUI for Mongo
find() operations where you can specify your query, projection, sort by, and limit, as well as fields for other MongoDB operations like
count() and
insertOne().
Check out the Retool + Mongo integration docs for more information.
Duncan Winter
Head of Product at LeadGenius
Engineers tell me it'll take a day, but it always takes a week. Retool gives me every tool I want, in just a few hours. It's changed the trajectory of our business.
View your data
Visualize and search all of your collections and documents.
Query your data
Use
find() and
findOne() plus aggregations like
count() and
distinct().
Join with other datasources
Easily join with other Retool connected datasources like PostgreSQL or the Stripe API.
Insert a record
Insert a record in an existing table via
insertOne().
Update an existing record.
Update an existing record in an existing table using
updateOne() or
updateMany().
Delete a record
Delete an existing record from an existing table through
deleteOne().
Retool connects to most databases and nearly anything with a REST or GraphQL API. Read in data from mongoDB, join it via SQL, record user approvals, and POST the result to Stripe to create invoices.
Retool empowers you to work with all of your data sources inside of a single app.