Retool makes it easy to build back office UIs like a listing approval system on top of your MongoDB data.

Connecting Retool to MongoDB takes just a few minutes, and lets you build internal tools quickly on top of your MongoDB data. For example, you could build a CMS tool to pull and push content to a MongoDB store that powers an e-commerce site. You can read content data from MongoDB to populate your product pages, and then write data back to it to insert and update orders.

Retool gives you a simple and flexible GUI for Mongo find() operations where you can specify your query, projection, sort by, and limit, as well as fields for other MongoDB operations like count() and insertOne() .

Check out the Retool + Mongo integration docs for more information.