Stripe is an API for payments.

Connecting Retool to Stripe takes just a few minutes, and lets you quickly build user interfaces on top of your payments data. For example, you could build a tool to dispute chargebacks: you can pull the chargebacks in from Stripe, write a template for disputing them, and then pull in data from your app (via Postgres, perhaps) to attach as evidence.

Read the Retool + Stripe integration docs for more information.