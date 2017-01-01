Retool makes it easy to build admin panels, dashboards, and utilities on top of your Stripe data.
Stripe is an API for payments.
Connecting Retool to Stripe takes just a few minutes, and lets you quickly build user interfaces on top of your payments data. For example, you could build a tool to dispute chargebacks: you can pull the chargebacks in from Stripe, write a template for disputing them, and then pull in data from your app (via Postgres, perhaps) to attach as evidence.
Read the Retool + Stripe integration docs for more information.
Duncan Winter
Head of Product at LeadGenius
Engineers tell me it'll take a day, but it always takes a week. Retool gives me every tool I want, in just a few hours. It's changed the trajectory of our business.
Retool connects to most databases and nearly anything with a REST or GraphQL API. Read in data from mongoDB, join it via SQL, record user approvals, and POST the result to Stripe to create invoices.
Retool empowers you to work with all of your data sources inside of a single app.