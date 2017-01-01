Retool makes it easy to build admin panels, dashboards, and utilities on top of your DynamoDB data.
DynamoDB is a performant no-SQL database by Amazon.
Connecting Retool to DynamoDB takes just a few minutes, and lets you build user interfaces quickly on top of your own data. For example, you can render users from DynamoDB into a Table, and then approve each one of them via your app's API.
Retool supports both reading and writing (including with variables) from GraphQL. And you can combine GraphQL data with other datasources, including databases (e.g. Postgres), and other APIs (e.g. Stripe, Firebase, etc.).
Read our Retool + DynamoDB integration docs for more information.
Duncan Winter
Head of Product at LeadGenius
Engineers tell me it'll take a day, but it always takes a week. Retool gives me every tool I want, in just a few hours. It's changed the trajectory of our business.
Retool connects to most databases and nearly anything with a REST or GraphQL API. Read in data from mongoDB, join it via SQL, record user approvals, and POST the result to Stripe to create invoices.
Retool empowers you to work with all of your data sources inside of a single app.