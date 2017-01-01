DynamoDB is a performant no-SQL database by Amazon.

Connecting Retool to DynamoDB takes just a few minutes, and lets you build user interfaces quickly on top of your own data. For example, you can render users from DynamoDB into a Table, and then approve each one of them via your app's API.

Retool supports both reading and writing (including with variables) from GraphQL. And you can combine GraphQL data with other datasources, including databases (e.g. Postgres), and other APIs (e.g. Stripe, Firebase, etc.).

Read our Retool + DynamoDB integration docs for more information.