Retool connects to Firebase's Admin API to let you manage your Firebase users and data. Retool supports both the Firebase Realtime Database as well as Firestore.

Connecting Firebase to Retool takes just a few minutes, and lets you build user interfaces quickly on top of Firebase. For example, you can render users from Firebase into a Table, and then update or delete them using Retool's Firebase integration.

Retool supports reading, editing, deleting, and creating Firebase users as well as querying and updating data in your Firestore. See our Firebase/Firestore + Retool integration docs for more details.