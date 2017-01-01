Retool makes it easy to build admin panels, dashboards, and utilities on top of your Firebase data.
Retool connects to Firebase's Admin API to let you manage your Firebase users and data. Retool supports both the Firebase Realtime Database as well as Firestore.
Connecting Firebase to Retool takes just a few minutes, and lets you build user interfaces quickly on top of Firebase. For example, you can render users from Firebase into a Table, and then update or delete them using Retool's Firebase integration.
Retool supports reading, editing, deleting, and creating Firebase users as well as querying and updating data in your Firestore. See our Firebase/Firestore + Retool integration docs for more details.
Duncan Winter
Head of Product at LeadGenius
Engineers tell me it'll take a day, but it always takes a week. Retool gives me every tool I want, in just a few hours. It's changed the trajectory of our business.
Create and Manage Users
Read, create, edit, and delete users.
Query Firestore
Perform any simple or compound query on your Firestore.
Get Document
Retrieve a single document from your Firestore.
Get Collection
Retrieve a collection of documents from your Firestore.
Insert Document
Add a document to your Firestore.
Update Document
Update a document in your Firestore.
Delete Document
Delete a document from your Firestore.
