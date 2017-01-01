AWS Lambda lets you run code without provisioning or managing servers.

Connecting Retool to AWS Lambda takes just a few minutes, and lets you build user interfaces quickly on top of your AWS Lambda functions. For example, you can pull user data from your Postgres DB and sent it to AWS Lambda in your function payload. Retool also lets you transform the results of your function invocation into more convenient formats via Javascript.

Read our Retool + AWS Lambda integration docs for more information.