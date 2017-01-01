Retool makes it easy to build admin panels, dashboards, and utilities on top of your GitHub data.
Github is, well, Github. We support Github's
v4 OpenAPI.
Connecting Retool to Github takes just a few minutes, and lets you build user interfaces quickly on top of Github. For example, you can pull in a list of users who starred your Github repository, and send each one of them an email via the Sendgrid API.
Retool supports both reading and writing from Github. And you can combine Github data with other datasources, including your own databases (e.g. Postgres), and other APIs (e.g. Stripe, Firebase, etc.).
Read the Retool + Github integration docs for more information.
Duncan Winter
Head of Product at LeadGenius
Engineers tell me it'll take a day, but it always takes a week. Retool gives me every tool I want, in just a few hours. It's changed the trajectory of our business.
Retool connects to most databases and nearly anything with a REST or GraphQL API. Read in data from mongoDB, join it via SQL, record user approvals, and POST the result to Stripe to create invoices.
Retool empowers you to work with all of your data sources inside of a single app.