Github is, well, Github. We support Github's v4 OpenAPI.

Connecting Retool to Github takes just a few minutes, and lets you build user interfaces quickly on top of Github. For example, you can pull in a list of users who starred your Github repository, and send each one of them an email via the Sendgrid API.

Retool supports both reading and writing from Github. And you can combine Github data with other datasources, including your own databases (e.g. Postgres), and other APIs (e.g. Stripe, Firebase, etc.).

Read the Retool + Github integration docs for more information.