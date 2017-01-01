Retool makes it simple to build custom dashboards and tools on top of your Elasticsearch data.

APM: If you’re using Elasticsearch for APM, you can connect your usage data to Chart component and set up a Query to catch spikes and write incident data to another data source like Postgres, all within one UI.

Search: If you’re using Elasticsearch for full text search, you can run your queries through Retool and visualize your results (text, images, logs, whatever) in a Text component. You can also connect queries to TextInput fields to make search accessible to non-technical end users.

Logs: If you’re using Elasticsearch for log storage and analysis, Retool can help you parse and format those logs in a language you’re familiar with. You can populate a Table component with records, and display relevant details in a Container component when you select a row.

Retool gives you a simple GUI for all of your Elasticsearch queries: search , index , update , and create . Check out the Retool + Elasticsearch integration docs for more information.