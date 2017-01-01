Retool makes it easy to build admin panels, dashboards, and utilities on top of your Elasticsearch data.
APM: If you’re using Elasticsearch for APM, you can connect your usage data to Chart component and set up a Query to catch spikes and write incident data to another data source like Postgres, all within one UI.
Search: If you’re using Elasticsearch for full text search, you can run your queries through Retool and visualize your results (text, images, logs, whatever) in a Text component. You can also connect queries to TextInput fields to make search accessible to non-technical end users.
Logs: If you’re using Elasticsearch for log storage and analysis, Retool can help you parse and format those logs in a language you’re familiar with. You can populate a Table component with records, and display relevant details in a Container component when you select a row.
Retool gives you a simple GUI for all of your Elasticsearch queries:
search,
index,
update, and
create. Check out the Retool + Elasticsearch integration docs for more information.
Duncan Winter
Head of Product at LeadGenius
Engineers tell me it'll take a day, but it always takes a week. Retool gives me every tool I want, in just a few hours. It's changed the trajectory of our business.
View your data
Visualize and search all of your database tables.
Query your data
Use
search to find the data you need.
Insert a record
Insert a record in an existing document via
create or
index.
Update an existing record
Update an existing record in an existing document using
update.
Join with other datasources
Easily join with other datasources like PostgreSQL or the Github API.
Retool connects to most databases and nearly anything with a REST or GraphQL API. Read in data from mongoDB, join it via SQL, record user approvals, and POST the result to Stripe to create invoices.
Retool empowers you to work with all of your data sources inside of a single app.