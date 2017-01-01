Retool is a great way to build internal apps on top of the CircleCI API – you can get insights on your workflows with a GET request to /insights/{project-slug}/workflows , update an environment variable with /context/{context-id}/environment-variable/{env-var-name} or trigger a new pipeline with a POST request to /project/{project-slug}/pipeline . Retool ingests CircleCI’s OpenAPI v3 spec, so you can choose any supported method and see descriptions, all in a nice pre-formatted UI.

Customers are using Retool with CircleCI to build a job approval workflow. Easily get a list of all your CircleCI jobs, filter by asssociated pipelines and workflows and answer questions like "how often has this job failed?" or "who is triggering this job the most?"

Many customers are trying to understand and forecast their CircleCI spend. They use the Insights endpoint to pull information about the number of credits used, understand which workflows are using up the most credit and tune useage accordingly.

Check out the CircleCI job approval admin panel template for a live demo, and view our docs for more info on how to get your CircleCI API key, set permissions, and send basic requests.