gRPC is an RPC framework for communication between services. By defining services with an Interface Definition Language (IDL), communication and serialization can be fast, efficient and safe.

With your proto files on your on premise deployment, connecting Retool to a gRPC service takes just a few minutes, and lets you build user interfaces quickly on top of your services. For example, you can render tasks waiting for approvals from your service into a Table , and then write back an answer for each.

Retool supports unary requests for reading and writing (including with variables) with gRPC. You can also combine gRPC data with other datasources, including databases (e.g. Postgres), and other APIs (e.g. Stripe, Firebase, etc.).