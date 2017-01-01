Retool makes it easy to build admin panels, dashboards, and utilities on top of your gRPC endpoints.
gRPC is an RPC framework for communication between services. By defining services with an Interface Definition Language (IDL), communication and serialization can be fast, efficient and safe.
With your proto files on your on premise deployment, connecting Retool to a gRPC service takes just a few minutes, and lets you build user interfaces quickly on top of your services. For example, you can render tasks waiting for approvals from your service into a
Table, and then write back an answer for each.
Retool supports unary requests for reading and writing (including with variables) with gRPC. You can also combine gRPC data with other datasources, including databases (e.g. Postgres), and other APIs (e.g. Stripe, Firebase, etc.).
Duncan Winter
Head of Product at LeadGenius
Engineers tell me it'll take a day, but it always takes a week. Retool gives me every tool I want, in just a few hours. It's changed the trajectory of our business.
Retool connects to most databases and nearly anything with a REST or GraphQL API. Read in data from mongoDB, join it via SQL, record user approvals, and POST the result to Stripe to create invoices.
Retool empowers you to work with all of your data sources inside of a single app.