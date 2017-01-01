Amazon Athena lets you query files in S3, with SQL.

Connecting Athena to Retool takes just a few minutes, and lets you build user interfaces quickly on top of your Athena data. For example, you can pull in analytics data from Athena, and then put it side by side with your app data from Postgres.

Retool supports monitoring the number of rows scanned. See docs for more details.

Read our Retool + Amazon Athena integration docs for more information.