Datadog is a monitoring service for cloud-scale applications.

Connecting Retool to Datadog takes just a few minutes, and lets you push and pull monitoring data programatically from Retool. Retool integrates directly with Datadog's API so you can send events/metrics to Datadog, visualize your data or programmatically manage your account. Build internal tools to see your monitoring data and take action to add a scale up a new host, reindex data, perform migrations and more in one place.

Retool supports both reading from and writing back to Datadog. Get started with our quickstart docs.