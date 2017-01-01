Databricks is a unified data analytics platform that provides a collaborative environment for data teams to explore, analyze, and share data.

Retool integrates with Databricks SQL warehouses and interactive clusters so that you can write SQL queries against your Databricks resources—without having to make REST API calls.

Connecting Retool to Databricks takes just a few minutes, and lets you build user interfaces quickly on top of your Databricks data. For example, you could build a tool to modify metadata tables. You can read data from Databricks, and then write data back to it either directly, or via a separate API.

Read the Retool + Databricks integration docs for more information.