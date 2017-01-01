Retool makes it easy to build admin panels, dashboards, and utilities on top of your Amazon S3 data.
Amazon S3 is an object storage solution.
Connecting Retool to Amazon S3 takes just a few minutes, and lets you quickly build UIs to browse, download, and upload files on Amazon S3. For example, you could build a custom file explorer for S3 complete with a file preview. You can also use this integration to let users upload photos and then store the uploaded URL in a database like MongoDB.
Read the Retool + Amazon S3 integration docs for more information.
Duncan Winter
Head of Product at LeadGenius
Engineers tell me it'll take a day, but it always takes a week. Retool gives me every tool I want, in just a few hours. It's changed the trajectory of our business.
List all files in a bucket
Specify a bucket name, max keys, a prefix to filter, or a delimiter.
Read a file
Via a bucket name and file key.
Download a file
Via a bucket name and file key.
Generate a signed URL
Choose
GET or
PUT and provide generation options.
Upload data
Specify a file type and name and upload any data.
Copy a file to a new location
Choose a copy source and a destination bucket.
Delete a file
Delete a file from an S3 bucket.
