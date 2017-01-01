 Back to all integrations

Build internal tools with Amazon S3

Retool makes it easy to build admin panels, dashboards, and utilities on top of your Amazon S3 data.

Amazon S3 is an object storage solution.

Connecting Retool to Amazon S3 takes just a few minutes, and lets you quickly build UIs to browse, download, and upload files on Amazon S3. For example, you could build a custom file explorer for S3 complete with a file preview. You can also use this integration to let users upload photos and then store the uploaded URL in a database like MongoDB.

Read the Retool + Amazon S3 integration docs for more information.

Supported operations for Amazon S3

List all files in a bucket
Specify a bucket name, max keys, a prefix to filter, or a delimiter.

Read a file
Via a bucket name and file key.

Download a file
Via a bucket name and file key.

Generate a signed URL
Choose GET or PUT and provide generation options.

Upload data
Specify a file type and name and upload any data.

Copy a file to a new location
Choose a copy source and a destination bucket.

Delete a file
Delete a file from an S3 bucket.

What you can build with Retool

    • In Retool, you can join Amazon S3 with anything

    Retool connects to most databases and nearly anything with a REST or GraphQL API. Read in data from mongoDB, join it via SQL, record user approvals, and POST the result to Stripe to create invoices.

    Retool empowers you to work with all of your data sources inside of a single app.