Google Cloud Storage (GCS) is an object storage solution.

Connecting Retool to GCS takes just a few minutes, and lets you quickly build UIs to browse, download, and upload files on GCS. For example, you could build a custom file explorer for GCS complete with a file preview. You can also use this integration to let users upload photos and then store the uploaded URL in a database like MongoDB.

Read the Retool + GCS integration docs for more information.