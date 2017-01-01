Retool makes it easy to build admin panels, dashboards, and utilities on top of your SendGrid data.
Retool is a great way to build internal apps on top of the SendGrid API – you can pull in contacts with a
POST request to
/marketing/contacts/search, or send an email with
/mail/send. Retool ingests SendGrid’s OpenAPI v3 spec, so you can choose any supported method and see descriptions, all in a nice pre-formatted UI. A popular use case is pulling in users from a data store like Postgres, MongoDB, or Firebase, selecting a group of users, and sending an email via a
POST to
/mail/send to each one.
Check out our docs for more info on how to get your SendGrid API key, set permissions, and send basic requests.
Duncan Winter
Head of Product at LeadGenius
Engineers tell me it'll take a day, but it always takes a week. Retool gives me every tool I want, in just a few hours. It's changed the trajectory of our business.
Send an Email with /mail/send
POST to the mail send endpoint and include personalizations
Analyze campaign stats
GET performance numbers on automations from the
/marketing/stats/automations endpoint
Add contacts to a list
PUT new contacts in a list via the
/marketing/contacts endpoint
Join with other datasources
Easily join with other Retool connected datasources like Postgres or the Stripe API.
Retool connects to most databases and nearly anything with a REST or GraphQL API. Read in data from mongoDB, join it via SQL, record user approvals, and POST the result to Stripe to create invoices.
Retool empowers you to work with all of your data sources inside of a single app.