Retool is a great way to build internal apps on top of the SendGrid API – you can pull in contacts with a POST request to /marketing/contacts/search , or send an email with /mail/send . Retool ingests SendGrid’s OpenAPI v3 spec, so you can choose any supported method and see descriptions, all in a nice pre-formatted UI. A popular use case is pulling in users from a data store like Postgres, MongoDB, or Firebase, selecting a group of users, and sending an email via a POST to /mail/send to each one.

Check out our docs for more info on how to get your SendGrid API key, set permissions, and send basic requests.