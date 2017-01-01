OneSignal is an API for sending mobile push notifications, web push, SMS, email & in-app messaging.

Connecting Retool to OneSignal takes just a few minutes, and lets you send texts or make calls programatically from Retool. For example, you could build a tool to send personalized push notifications to inform users of last minute changes in plans. You could pull your users from a Postgres database, drag on a TextInput to write a personalized push notification, and then drag on a Button to actually send the text via OneSignal. You can also use Retool to build a UI to track the confirmations.

Read the Retool + OneSignal integration docs for more information.