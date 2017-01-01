SMTP is a protocol for sending emails.

Connecting Retool to SMTP takes just a few minutes, and lets you send emails programatically from Retool. For example, you could build a tool to send personalized emails to users about to churn. With the SMTP resource, you can connect to any 3rd party or internal service (SendGrid, Mailgun, Mailchimp, etc).

Read the Retool + SMTP integration docs for more information.