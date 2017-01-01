Slack is a workplace chat app, and Retool supports sending notifications to Slack via user actions.

For example, you could build a tool to notify your team about users about to churn. You could pull in users from a Postgres database, drag on a TextInput to write a personalized email, and then drag on a Button to actually send the email via Slack, for example. In the future, we'll support sending messages to Slack automatically, in the background.

Read the Retool + Slack integration docs for more information.