Retool makes it easy to build admin panels, dashboards, and utilities on top of your Twilio data.
Twilio is an API for sending text messages and making calls.
Connecting Retool to Twilio takes just a few minutes, and lets you send texts or make calls programatically from Retool. For example, you could build a tool to send personalized texts to inform users of last minute changes in plans. You could pull your
users from a Postgres database, drag on a
TextInput to write a personalized text message, and then drag on a
Button to actually send the text via Twilio. You can also use Retool to build a UI to track the confirmations.
Read the Retool + Twilio integration docs for more information.
Duncan Winter
Head of Product at LeadGenius
Engineers tell me it'll take a day, but it always takes a week. Retool gives me every tool I want, in just a few hours. It's changed the trajectory of our business.
Retool connects to most databases and nearly anything with a REST or GraphQL API. Read in data from mongoDB, join it via SQL, record user approvals, and POST the result to Stripe to create invoices.
Retool empowers you to work with all of your data sources inside of a single app.