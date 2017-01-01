Retool makes it easy to build admin panels, dashboards, and utilities on top of your Close data.
Close is an all-in-one CRM for sales teams.
Connecting Retool to Close takes just a few minutes, and lets you quickly build custom tools on top of your CRM. For example, you could build a tool to pull in data from other sources to enrich your Close leads.
Duncan Winter
Head of Product at LeadGenius
Engineers tell me it'll take a day, but it always takes a week. Retool gives me every tool I want, in just a few hours. It's changed the trajectory of our business.
Retool connects to most databases and nearly anything with a REST or GraphQL API. Read in data from mongoDB, join it via SQL, record user approvals, and POST the result to Stripe to create invoices.
Retool empowers you to work with all of your data sources inside of a single app.