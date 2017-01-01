Front is a customer communication platform that combines emails, apps, and teammates into a single view.

Connecting Retool to Front takes just a few minutes, and lets you push and pull messaging data programatically from Retool. Retool integrates directly with Front's API so you can sync contacts with your CRM, automate message replies with chatbots, and build dashboards for analytics. Build internal tools to extend the Front product with reporting, messaging workflows and more.

Retool supports both reading from and writing back to Front. Get started with our quickstart docs.