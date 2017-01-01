Retool makes it easy to build admin panels, dashboards, and utilities on top of your Front data.
Front is a customer communication platform that combines emails, apps, and teammates into a single view.
Connecting Retool to Front takes just a few minutes, and lets you push and pull messaging data programatically from Retool. Retool integrates directly with Front's API so you can sync contacts with your CRM, automate message replies with chatbots, and build dashboards for analytics. Build internal tools to extend the Front product with reporting, messaging workflows and more.
Retool supports both reading from and writing back to Front. Get started with our quickstart docs.
Duncan Winter
Head of Product at LeadGenius
Engineers tell me it'll take a day, but it always takes a week. Retool gives me every tool I want, in just a few hours. It's changed the trajectory of our business.
View your Front data
Pull data about your messages, responses, contacts, and more to create SLA and reporting dashboards.
Update your Front data
Write data back as comments, new messages and more directly from within your custom app.
Embed your Retool app into Front
Embed the applications you build directly into Front so support and ops have all the tooling they need directly in their inbox.
Retool connects to most databases and nearly anything with a REST or GraphQL API. Read in data from mongoDB, join it via SQL, record user approvals, and POST the result to Stripe to create invoices.
Retool empowers you to work with all of your data sources inside of a single app.