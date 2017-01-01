 Back to all integrations

Build internal tools with Zendesk

Retool makes it easy to build admin panels, dashboards, and utilities on top of your Zendesk data.

Retool integrates directly with Zendesk's API so you can manage your tickets and conversations easily. Build internal tools like customer admin panels or run analytics on your ticket volume and types in hours, not weeks.

Retool supports both reading from and writing back to Zendesk, via Zendesk's REST API.

Note: Retool currently only supports connecting to Zendesk via our REST API integration.

Screen shot of an app using the Zendesk integration.
From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software. Our customers

duncan-winter
LeadGenius Icon

Duncan Winter

Head of Product at LeadGenius

Engineers tell me it'll take a day, but it always takes a week. Retool gives me every tool I want, in just a few hours. It's changed the trajectory of our business.

Supported operations for Zendesk

View your Zendesk data
Pull data about your customers, tickets, conversations, or any other entities in your Zendesk setup.

Update your Zendesk data
Update ticket statuses and change customer or organization information directly from your custom app.

Delete your Zendesk data
Delete end users, agents, tickets, groups or any other entity directly.

What you can build with Retool

    • In Retool, you can join Zendesk with anything

    Retool connects to most databases and nearly anything with a REST or GraphQL API. Read in data from mongoDB, join it via SQL, record user approvals, and POST the result to Stripe to create invoices.

    Retool empowers you to work with all of your data sources inside of a single app.