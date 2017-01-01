Retool makes it easy to build admin panels, dashboards, and utilities on top of your Zendesk data.
Retool integrates directly with Zendesk's API so you can manage your tickets and conversations easily. Build internal tools like customer admin panels or run analytics on your ticket volume and types in hours, not weeks.
Retool supports both reading from and writing back to Zendesk, via Zendesk's REST API.
Note: Retool currently only supports connecting to Zendesk via our REST API integration.
View your Zendesk data
Pull data about your customers, tickets, conversations, or any other entities in your Zendesk setup.
Update your Zendesk data
Update ticket statuses and change customer or organization information directly from your custom app.
Delete your Zendesk data
Delete end users, agents, tickets, groups or any other entity directly.
