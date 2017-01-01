Retool makes it easy to build admin panels, dashboards, and utilities on top of your Salesforce data.
Salesforce is a popular CRM.
Connecting Retool to Salesforce takes just a few minutes, and lets you build user interfaces quickly on top of your Salesforce data. For example, you could pull in all your
Opportunities from Salesforce, join it with your data from your app data (perhaps in Postgres), and quickly build a tool to track comissions for all your salespeople.
See docs for more details.
Duncan Winter
Head of Product at LeadGenius
Engineers tell me it'll take a day, but it always takes a week. Retool gives me every tool I want, in just a few hours. It's changed the trajectory of our business.
Retool connects to most databases and nearly anything with a REST or GraphQL API. Read in data from mongoDB, join it via SQL, record user approvals, and POST the result to Stripe to create invoices.
Retool empowers you to work with all of your data sources inside of a single app.