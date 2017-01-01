Connecting Retool to Google Sheets takes just a few minutes, and lets you build user interfaces quickly on top of the data in your spreadsheets. For example, you can pull in data from your Google sheet, then run an API request for each row. Or, you could populate a blank template model in Google Sheets with data from your database. Here's a blog post about more use cases for our Google Sheets integration.

Retool supports querying arbitrary Google Sheets, as well cloning individual sheets and appending rows to existing sheets. In the future, we'll also support writing back to individual cells.

Read the Retool + Google Sheets integration docs for more information.