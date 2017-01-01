Retool makes it easy to build admin panels, dashboards, and utilities on top of your Google Sheets data.
Connecting Retool to Google Sheets takes just a few minutes, and lets you build user interfaces quickly on top of the data in your spreadsheets. For example, you can pull in data from your Google sheet, then run an API request for each row. Or, you could populate a blank template model in Google Sheets with data from your database. Here's a blog post about more use cases for our Google Sheets integration.
Retool supports querying arbitrary Google Sheets, as well cloning individual sheets and appending rows to existing sheets. In the future, we'll also support writing back to individual cells.
Read the Retool + Google Sheets integration docs for more information.
Duncan Winter
Head of Product at LeadGenius
Engineers tell me it'll take a day, but it always takes a week. Retool gives me every tool I want, in just a few hours. It's changed the trajectory of our business.
Retool connects to most databases and nearly anything with a REST or GraphQL API. Read in data from mongoDB, join it via SQL, record user approvals, and POST the result to Stripe to create invoices.
Retool empowers you to work with all of your data sources inside of a single app.