Retool makes it easy to build tools like admin panels on top of your MySQL data.

Connecting Retool to MySQL takes just a few minutes, and lets you build user interfaces quickly on top of your MySQL database. If you’ve got a table of users you need to approve, you can read your MySQL data into a Table and add a button that runs a SQL query and writes to your database to mark a user as approved.

For database writes, Retool gives you a point and click interface that makes it easy to perform the actions you want and hard to unintentionally do anything destructive. No need to worry about errant DROP DATABASE commands getting you paged late at night.

Check out the Retool + MySQL integration docs for more information.