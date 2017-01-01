 Back to all integrations

Build internal tools with MySQL

Retool makes it easy to build admin panels, dashboards, and utilities on top of your MySQL data.

Connecting Retool to MySQL takes just a few minutes, and lets you build user interfaces quickly on top of your MySQL database. If you’ve got a table of users you need to approve, you can read your MySQL data into a Table and add a button that runs a SQL query and writes to your database to mark a user as approved.

For database writes, Retool gives you a point and click interface that makes it easy to perform the actions you want and hard to unintentionally do anything destructive. No need to worry about errant DROP DATABASE commands getting you paged late at night.

Check out the Retool + MySQL integration docs for more information.

Supported operations for MySQL

View your data
Visualize and search all of your database tables.

Insert or bulk insert record
Insert a record or a list of records into an existing table.

Delete a record
Delete an existing record from an existing table.

Update or create a new record
Update an existing record in an existing table, or optionally create a new record if none is found.

Join with other datasources
Easily join with other Retool connected datasources like GraphQL or the Twilio API.

Bulk update via a primary key
Update a group of records using a column as a primary key.

Bulk upsert via a primary key
Insert a list of rows (or update if existing rows are found) using a column as a primary key.

What you can build with Retool

    • In Retool, you can join MySQL with anything

    Retool connects to most databases and nearly anything with a REST or GraphQL API. Read in data from mongoDB, join it via SQL, record user approvals, and POST the result to Stripe to create invoices.

    Retool empowers you to work with all of your data sources inside of a single app.