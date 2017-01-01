GraphQL is a query language for APIs and a server-side runtime for fulfilling those queries with your existing data.

Connecting Retool to a GraphQL API takes just a few minutes, and lets you build user interfaces quickly on top of your own data. For example, you can render users from your API into a Table , and then PUT back an approval for each.

Retool supports both reading and writing (including with variables) from GraphQL. And you can combine GraphQL data with other datasources, including databases (e.g. Postgres), and other APIs (e.g. Stripe, Firebase, etc.).