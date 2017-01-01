Retool makes it easy to build admin panels, dashboards, and utilities on top of your GraphQL data.
GraphQL is a query language for APIs and a server-side runtime for fulfilling those queries with your existing data.
Connecting Retool to a GraphQL API takes just a few minutes, and lets you build user interfaces quickly on top of your own data. For example, you can render users from your API into a
Table, and then
PUT back an approval for each.
Retool supports both reading and writing (including with variables) from GraphQL. And you can combine GraphQL data with other datasources, including databases (e.g. Postgres), and other APIs (e.g. Stripe, Firebase, etc.).
Duncan Winter
Head of Product at LeadGenius
Engineers tell me it'll take a day, but it always takes a week. Retool gives me every tool I want, in just a few hours. It's changed the trajectory of our business.
Query
Perform any simple or complex GraphQL query.
Mutate
Add or modify your data with mutations.
Variables
Pass dynamic variables from your app to your GraphQL query.
Retool connects to most databases and nearly anything with a REST or GraphQL API. Read in data from mongoDB, join it via SQL, record user approvals, and POST the result to Stripe to create invoices.
Retool empowers you to work with all of your data sources inside of a single app.