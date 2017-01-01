Build internal tools with Amazon Redshift

Retool makes it easy to build admin panels, dashboards, and utilities on top of your Amazon Redshift data.
Connecting Retool to Amazon Redshift takes just a few minutes, and lets you build user interfaces quickly on top of your Amazon Redshift data. For example, you can pull your analytics data for each user, render it side by side with your app data from Postgres, and take action on what you're seeing via a write.
Retool supports querying Amazon Redshift via SQL, which means you can pipe data into charts (backed by Plotly) easily.
Read our Retool + Amazon Redshift integration docs for more information.
Duncan Winter
Head of Product at LeadGenius
Engineers tell me it'll take a day, but it always takes a week. Retool gives me every tool I want, in just a few hours. It's changed the trajectory of our business.
View your data
Visualize and search all of your database tables and views.
Insert a record
Insert a record in an existing table.
Delete a record
Delete an existing record from an existing table.
Update or create a new record
Update a record in an existing table, or optionally create a new record if none is found.
Join with other datasources
Easily join with other Retool connected datasources like Stripe or your AWS S3 Data.
Bulk insert records
Insert a list of records into an existing table.
Retool connects to most databases and nearly anything with a REST or GraphQL API. Read in data from mongoDB, join it via SQL, record user approvals, and POST the result to Stripe to create invoices.
Retool empowers you to work with all of your data sources inside of a single app.