Build internal tools with Amazon Redshift

Connecting Retool to Amazon Redshift takes just a few minutes, and lets you build user interfaces quickly on top of your Amazon Redshift data. For example, you can pull your analytics data for each user, render it side by side with your app data from Postgres, and take action on what you're seeing via a write.

Retool supports querying Amazon Redshift via SQL, which means you can pipe data into charts (backed by Plotly) easily.

Read our Retool + Amazon Redshift integration docs for more information.