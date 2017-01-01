Earnin empowers people to control their finances with a variety of services and products that give customers flexibility, access to, and control over their money.

Their products play a critical role in a lot of their customers' finances, as they help eliminate the wait for payday, it helps their customers pay bills on time, and save sooner—all with no mandatory fees (1).

In fact, 84% of their customers said that Earnin reduced their financial stress during COVID-19 (2).

But helping customers with finances is often very time-sensitive—like paying bills or rent on time—so it’s mission-critical that Earnin provides support to their customers quickly and reliably.

That’s where Paula Obler, a Software Engineer on the team at Earnin, comes in. She builds tools for Earnin customer service agents and internal teams so that customers get help when they need it—and have access to their earned money.

This is the story how Paula built a new customer service tool in Retool to help the customer support team prepare for the launch of their new feature, WeWin (3).