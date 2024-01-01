Teachable accelerates time-to-value for its customers, launching analytics dashboards in record time

Summary

Teachable is trusted by tens of thousands of online creators looking to share their knowledge and grow their income through online courses, coaching, digital downloads, community, and more. Since launch, Teachable creators have reached nearly 40 million students around the globe, and on average, they’ve earned six figures in lifetime revenue. Together with its parent company, Hotmart, Teachable and Hotmart creators have sold more than $10 billion in educational products to their communities.

Teachable used Retool to develop and launch reporting and analytics dashboards into their product—highly requested features among its enterprise customers. With Retool, Teachable accelerated its development process, moving from concept to production in four weeks, versus the six months to a year it would have taken with traditional development methods. This agile approach enabled Teachable’s engineers to quickly validate ideas with customers, iterate with their feedback, and deliver a valuable feature that’s poised to drive customer satisfaction, retention, and open new revenue streams.

Company overview