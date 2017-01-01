To help their operations team provide better and faster parking support, Kathy and her team decided to adopt Retool to build a better interface over their parking data.

For starters, she migrated their behemoth of a spreadsheet into a BigQuery database to better structure the data, better integrate with other tools, and properly scale the database as they added more parking data. Once it was setup, they connected the database to Retool and built a simple UI to interact with the data.

Immediately, she noticed how clean and intuitive the UI was, how seamlessly they could manage new records, and how much easier it was to navigate across types of information. No more out-of-control spreadsheets.

Let's take a look at how they manage parking spots for car hosts using their new parking registry page, Parkifier. Using the new dashboard, the Ops Team can easily add a car and check it doesn’t exist in the database to prevent duplicates.

They can also select a location to park the car, see available spots at each parking location, add the access card number to the record, and update the date the car will move into the spot.

And to ensure smooth payment, they can input the car host's Stripe information right on the registry page.

Any updates made on the registry page are immediately reflected in the database, and record updates are easy—they take one click of the ‘edit record’ button. No more searching for a record in the Google Sheet and scrolling.

Finally, when the team knows when the car will vacate a parking spot, they can add it to the record so that the Ops Team knows when a spot will become available for other hosts to use.

To build and use the parking registry page, Kathy and her team used several key Retool components and features, including: