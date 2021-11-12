Initially, the team relied on Zoho CRM and a home-grown tool to evaluate and onboard creators. Their operations portal included several lengthy forms that were built from scratch, each component created by an engineer at Pepper Content. As a result, it presented several scaling problems.

First, it had to be maintained—something Rohit and his team didn’t want to do. Second, making changes to the platform required engineering resources, a scarcity at the growing company. Finally, the two systems—Zoho and their database—needed to stay in sync, which created more interruptions for engineers.

Rohit decided it was time to retire the existing solution and implement Retool. He loved that the tables and queries would form the heart of their Retool apps and that almost every text box or element is configurable using syntax highlight and markdown support.

The team started by rolling out Retool for onboarding writers first.

“Every time we thought we needed a custom component and that it couldn’t be built on Retool, we were able to conjure a combination of components and make it work flawlessly without having to use another tool. That’s the power and flexibility of Retool.”

Now, Pepper Content uses a Retool app to evaluate and onboard all creators. Their Retool onboarding app is a table that displays all creators who have applied and their key information at a glance.

To evaluate a creator, the team clicks into the creator’s profile to see their details and work samples. The onboarding team can review the creator’s submissions in one place, evaluating it right from the Retool page with buttons and rating systems, like a thumbs up or down and a five-star button. And when they submit their evaluation, all of the information is automatically updated in the database.

A big time-saving advantage: when evaluators decide whether to onboard or reject a creator, all communication goes out directly from Retool itself, so they’re not hopping back and forth into their email.

“The quick workflow allows our team to evaluate and onboard creators all in one place, and much faster than before, which is critical given the rate at which we’re scaling,” says Rohit.