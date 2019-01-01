Andrew first realized that Descript needed a tooling solution when its admin workflows became a hassle to create. "It was a really manual process because non-technical folks weren't able to build the workflows, and engineers were strapped for time working on user-facing features," he explains. What's more, the process was fragile and could easily go wrong because they would use a command-line interface (CLI) or Paw (API tool for Mac) to access the API.

Andrew came across Retool, and within minutes of signing up, he had hooked up Descript's API and, "immediately, I was in love—it was just the tool that I'd been dreaming about."

In his time at Groupon and Descript, Andrew has been known to propose new tools and workflows to his coworkers—which was often met with rolling eyes. But his commitment to constant improvement is steadfast, and when he found Retool, he wanted to empower his team with it.

The first thing he did was hook up some basic workflows, such as sending an invitation to a user and deleting a user. Both flows were previously set up manually by engineers, but he built them himself using Retool.

For Andrew, Retool quickly unlocked a ton of potential for his team to do more. "I'm always thinking about ways to enable non-engineers to do all sorts of things without relying on engineers," he explains. With Retool, he and his team could build any kind of app they needed without requiring tons of engineering resources. This way, they could customize and use tools while staying focused on delivering value to the customer. "It wasn't a trade-off anymore," he says.

With the load lifted off engineering and workflows moving into Retool, it was soon embraced by technical and non-technical team members alike.