In 2018, over $500 billion in remittances were sent across the globe. For individuals working abroad, sending remittances (monetary gifts) back to their home country is often a critical support for their families—covering the costs of rent, food, schooling, and medical needs. That’s where Remitly comes in: it’s a global consumer payments platform that simplifies the process of sending money home.

“We need to have the best internal tools so that our customers can get their money where it’s needed most,” explains Karim Bhalwani, the company’s Head of Go-To-Market. Karim helps Remitly get its products to customers faster—a lot of which comes down to internal efficiency.

One such product is Remitly for Developers, a new enterprise API solution that enables developers to easily build international money movement capabilities into their apps. Karim’s partner on the development side is Ellen Musick, a Senior Software Engineer.

Here’s a look at how Ellen built the internal tools to help get Remitly for Developers to market faster and allowed customer success to support users as they navigate the new product line.