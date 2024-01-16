To analytically manage the business, EquipmentShare’s sales, operations, and data teams were using spreadsheets to record and analyze information. It’s a business with a lot of internal applications—and, as such, the company’s Chief Data Officer, Mark Wopata, noticed that the complex manual workflows were draining the team’s resources, and creating an unnecessary divide in the company’s internal processes.

“In every organization there’s this gap in the development curve, where internal tools get lost in the thrash,” says Mark. “At the top of the curve is your team of developers, building solutions from the ground up. Then you’ve got spreadsheet solutions, where your finance analyst or data person is trying to get all this data put in one place. You can implement BI tools or you can buy a SaaS product, but a lot of the SaaS players don’t want you accessing their data in a robust way, so it starts to create silos in your organization.”

The team’s dependency on spreadsheets also made it difficult for their data management processes to scale quickly enough to meet the business’ growing data demands.

“The idea for us is to level ourselves out of the spreadsheet space,” says Mark. “We’ve been growing triple digits year on year as a company for the last six years and now have 185 locations across dozens of districts. With spreadsheets, it’s hard to scale quickly without throwing more bodies at the problem.