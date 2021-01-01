When deciding how to build internal tools for the new WISE portal, Dan wanted tools that would be friendly for Cassie’s team to use, that connected to their Firestore database, and that kept their options open for adding future logic and integrations.

The team first considered Flask-Admin. It was a familiar framework they had used for other internal tools, and it was an easy choice for building basic CRUD views. But they worried about how much time they’d have to spend on maintenance.

“While it was easy to get started and build basic CRUD views, as the business and operations became more complex, Flask-Admin required more customization than the original framework could support,” says Dan. “We're still building the WISE portal’s core features and adding to the data models, so we needed a solution that we can iterate more quickly.”

His team also considered GUI tools for Firestore, but they were less user-friendly for Cassie's team and would limit the business logic engineers could overlay.

Lastly, Dan and the team considered building from scratch, but that would have taken too much time and maintenance from the team.

“Having built custom admin interfaces before, we knew the tradeoffs of building your own admin tools versus buying. While building a tool from the ground up allows you to customize it exactly the way you want, it is also very time consuming to maintain or debug,” shares Dan. “Making changes also takes longer, as they have to go through a full development cycle to build and deploy.”

After learning more about Retool, the team decided that it was the right choice for this project. Retool had a native integration to Firestore, made building apps easy, created a user-friendly interface for Cassie, and could be customized like a homegrown app. Says Dan: