Checkout.com's growth is tied to the success of its merchants. Internal teams like support and success rely on merchant data as part of almost every workflow to service customers.

This merchant data—everything from merchant balances to payment authorization rates—had historically been manually pulled by engineers, but rapid growth meant the team was constantly inundated with other requests.

Sam Williams, a Senior Software Engineer at Checkout.com, experienced this problem firsthand with merchant balance requests. Support teams would request merchant data for day-to-day operations. The product teams would request the data to inform important proof of concept work that could decrease failed payment rates and open up new lines of revenues for merchants while expanding Checkout.com’s product line.

The typical flow for Sam and his team looked like this:

Internal stakeholder opens ticket to request merchant balances Tickets sit in queue until an engineer becomes available Assigned engineer makes API call, or searches in database for balances Requested balances are included in the ticket, and the ticket is closed

But by that point it was too late. The numbers changed, or other issues would come up. Sam and his team knew they needed to remove themselves as a bottleneck for non-technical teammates who requested merchant balances.