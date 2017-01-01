At Brex, there are around 120+ engineers split among 15 different teams. Each team owns every layer of the products they ship--from frontend to backend to internal tools--to keep work moving steadily. This ensures domain knowledge stays fresh within every team. Plus, having the engineering teams build tooling from inception helps with product integration.

Typically, engineers are asked to treat the internal tools they build the same way that they would treat code going into the product. That means mapping to a business case, understanding core functionality, and getting continuous feedback from customers. In this case, the “customer” of an internal tool would be another employee at the company who is using the tools, like a support agent or a sales rep.

The key difference between building internal tools and the product is in the design and review cycles. Since internal tools are never seen by Brex’s customers, there isn’t a stringent design process for how it looks or behaves. Tools are built quickly and iterated on as needed.