A universally unique identifier (UUID) is a 128-bit number used to identify information in computer systems. The term globally unique identifier (GUID) is also used, often in software created by Microsoft.
UUIDs are a useful tool for generating unique identifiers that can be used in a variety of contexts, including primary keys for database record identification, messaging and communication, security and authentication, distributed systems, testing and debugging, and more.
This generator creates Version-1 UUIDs (using a timestamp and the MAC address of your computer). For more information on UUID versions, check out this Wikipedia article.
