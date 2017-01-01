Frequently Asked Questions
What is a regular expression?
A regular expression (regex, regexp or rational expression) is a sequence of characters that specifies a search pattern. Usually these patterns are used by string-searching algorithms for find or find and replace operations on strings, or for input validation.
Is this RegEx Tester free to use?
Yes, it's completely free to use.
How was this RegEx Tester made?
This RegEx Tester is powered by a Retool app, and is using an embedded app feature, allowing you to easily turn internal tools and utilities like this into public, customer-facing apps. See our other RegEx generator tool, CSV API generator, mock data API generator, and CSV app generator.
Feedback or questions?