This API enables you to automatically create web services for your CSV files. It can be used to create a RESTful API for your data in minutes and to develop applications that read and write data from your CSV files.
CSV stands for comma separated values. CSV file format consists of one or more records, separated by newlines. Each record consists of one or more fields, separated by commas.
Yes, your API has GET, PUT, POST, PATCH, and DELETE endpoints for reading + writing to your dataset. Writes are persisted.
Your sample API will be available as long as you continue using it. We may delete it if it hasn’t been used in the last 30 days - please contact us if that is a concern for your use case.
Yes, you can call this API from wherever you need it (a mobile app, using cURL, Postman, etc.). To use your API in Retool, use our REST API connector.
Your dataset can have at most 150 rows. Contact us if you need a sample API with more data.
Nope!
We use some of our favorite open-source libraries, including json-server, Moment.js, faker.js and Lodash.
REST is an architectural style that uses web standards and communication protocols to allow for distributed processing. In other words, an API (Application Programming Interface) is a set of routines, protocols, and tools to allow access to an application or service. RESTful API is an API that follows the REST architectural style.