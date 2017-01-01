Data source
Upload a CSV
Build your own
Use public dataset
Drag and drop your file here
Browse files
Upload a CSV file. Max size 24MB.
Edit data
View result
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I customize, save and share my app?
Sign up for Retool and customize your app with 100s of components and integrations. You can then share your app with fellow builders or distribute it to your end users.
How much data can I store?
Your dataset can have at most 150 rows. If you need more data storage, signup to start building with Retool.
Does this cost anything?
Nope!
What is a CSV?
CSV stands for comma separated values. CSV file format consists of one or more records, separated by newlines. Each record consists of one or more fields, separated by commas.
Feedback or questions?