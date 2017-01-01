Yes, your API has GET, PUT, POST, PATCH, and DELETE endpoints for reading + writing to your dataset. Writes are persisted.
Your sample API will be available as long as you continue using it. We may delete it if it hasn’t been used in the last 30 days - please contact us if that is a concern for your use case.
Yes, you can call this API from wherever you need it (a mobile app, using cURL, Postman, etc.). To use your API in Retool, use our REST API connector.
Your dataset can have at most 150 rows. Contact us if you need a sample API with more data.
Nope!
The mock data generator is intended to help you generate realistic data. There are 30+ data types, from names and locations to logos and fake credit card numbers. If there are additional data types you need, just let us know.
REST is an architectural style that uses web standards and communication protocols to allow for distributed processing. In other words, an API (Application Programming Interface) is a set of routines, protocols, and tools to allow access to an application or service. RESTful API is an API that follows the REST architectural style.