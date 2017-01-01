From idea to embedded app, remarkably fast
Bring your internal data, tools, and processes directly into other software. Build dashboards, workflows, and features in Retool, then instantly drop them right into existing business apps, third-party tools, portals, and more.
Use the full power of Retool's pre-built components, breadth of integrations, and out of the box authentication to add features directly into your business apps faster.
Design your ideal user experience with Retool's powerful drag-and-drop system. Customize the look and feel in Retool to match your application.
Retool helps you launch new capabilities and automate workflows for existing apps with fewer engineering resources.
Embed Retool forms, analytics dashboards, and multi-step flows into your existing product experience to quickly ship your top requested features.
Build screens that help users update their own settings, self-guide their onboarding, or upload and manage their own documents—all without your support team.
Add dashboards and apps to existing hubs that allow franchisees to self-serve their own performance data, promo codes, customer outreach, and more to drive revenue.
Matthieu VegrevilleChief Operating Officer
“Retool changes the way we build and update software. We've been able to deliver our customer projects three times faster while saving 50 days worth of engineering time per month. ”
Ankush AgarwalChief Architect at Co:Create
“We leverage Retool's comprehensive set of components to build and ship advanced analytics for our customers. With Retool, we’re shipping our customer-facing features, like our admin dashboard, in days instead of weeks. ”
